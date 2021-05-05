Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta refuses to rule out defender’s availability

The build-up is picking up steam with just over 24 hours until the Europa League semi-final clash between Arsenal and Villarreal, and manager Mikel Arteta is hinting that David Luiz could well feature.

The Brazilian made his first appearance in over a month at the weekend after a knee injury, but failed to make it through the full 90 minutes.

Many feared the worst, that his latest injury could well end his season, but the manager appears to be hinting that he could be available as early as tomorrow.

Is the manager simply playing mind games? Does this not sound familiar to last week when he said that all of Aubameyang, Tierney and Lacazette were in contention to play?

