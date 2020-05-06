Video – Mikel Arteta reveals some interesting stuff to Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been running a YouTube series where he calls up players, managers etc and his latest call was with the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

It is obviously humorous because it is Ian Wright but there is also some serious talk and Arteta gives an insight into what he expects from the current Arsenal players and any new acquisitions.

I will not give you any spoilers but it really is an interesting chat and it does look like Arteta has put a red line in place that could have consequences going forward, hopefully positive.

There are two copies on Youtube, the Arsenal one and one from Wrighty, I have decided to go with Wrights version for your enjoyment.