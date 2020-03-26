Video – Mikel Arteta sends a message to football fans worldwide after beating Coronavirus

Mikel Arteta has given his first proper interview since beating Coronavirus and he has a message for football fans worldwide.

The Arsenal manager discusses what it was like being self-isolated, about the situation in Spain, what fans should be doing to help society and how he feels right now.

Arteta going down with the illness was what prompted the Premier League to consider shutting the league down, once Chelsea player Callum Hudson Odoi followed soon afterwards the decision was made to suspend football in England.

This is a quality interview via Arsenal digital on their Youtube Channel

