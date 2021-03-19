Video: Mikel Arteta slams Arsenal performance against Olympiacos

Mikel Arteta has slammed Arsenal’s performance against Olympiacos despite his side making it into the hat for the next round of the Europa League.

We’ve since found out that Slavia Prague will be our next opponents, but the manager insists that more performances like in the second-leg against Olympiacos will see us fail to make the next round.

'Nowhere near the standards'

Luckily the Gunners had secured a solid 3-1 lead in Greece the week before, but it wasn’t pretty viewing back at the Emirates.

