Video: Mikel Arteta slams Arsenal performance against Olympiacos

Mikel Arteta has slammed Arsenal’s performance against Olympiacos despite his side making it into the hat for the next round of the Europa League.
We’ve since found out that Slavia Prague will be our next opponents, but the manager insists that more performances like in the second-leg against Olympiacos will see us fail to make the next round.
'Nowhere near the standards'
Luckily the Gunners had secured a solid 3-1 lead in Greece the week before, but it wasn’t pretty viewing back at the Emirates.
Patrick
Arteta is spot on in his assessment and I am pleased to hear him voice his displeasure.One of our poorest displays of the season and takes us back to the losses we suffered at the hands of Villa, Southampton and Wolves in January.Like me he probably thought we had moved on since then, but the performance yesterday was a big let down and a reminder that we have still a long way to go.Our inability to retain possession and the loss of yet another soft goal is unacceptable and I expect to see a number of changes for the match against the Hammers.