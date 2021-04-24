Video: Mikel Arteta slams VAR – ‘Enough is enough’

Mikel Arteta has slammed those in control of VAR after yesterday’s two decisions both went against Arsenal, despite appearing identical.

The Gunners were initially denied a penalty for a supposed offside call in the build-up to the goal, but Richarlison appeared to be let off a near-identical decision at the other end of the field in the build-up to the Everton goal.

Arteta was furious with the latest in a long-run of decisions that appear to have gone against us.

'Enough is enough' – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta calls out VAR and demands explanation from the decision makers 👀👀👀 Is the technology imperfect or is it the human element that is inaccurate? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nXl4X6RHBW — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 24, 2021

Is VAR simply proving that it is inconsistent and needs further enhancing?

Patrick