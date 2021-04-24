Video: Mikel Arteta slams VAR – ‘Enough is enough’

Mikel Arteta has slammed those in control of VAR after yesterday’s two decisions both went against Arsenal, despite appearing identical.
The Gunners were initially denied a penalty for a supposed offside call in the build-up to the goal, but Richarlison appeared to be let off a near-identical decision at the other end of the field in the build-up to the Everton goal.
Arteta was furious with the latest in a long-run of decisions that appear to have gone against us.
'Enough is enough' – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta calls out VAR and demands explanation from the decision makers 👀👀👀
Is the technology imperfect or is it the human element that is inaccurate? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nXl4X6RHBW
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 24, 2021
Is VAR simply proving that it is inconsistent and needs further enhancing?
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
I am baffled as to how far back in the build up they went to give offside. I’m sure Dermot will tell us why.
I’m under the impression that VAR is there to assist the ref in verification/none. I our previous game our player was moving away from the direction of arsenal play, but was called in for offside. Now, Pepe offside and this 12 – 15 seconds after the ball being played. Noe in modern soccer a goal could be scored in that time from a goal kick. How can you still call a hair or to nail length offside? Pls fans explain that to me, as in my country we still allow the Refree and his assistance to make the call. When our players celebrate after scoring, the joy is there. No damp squids. Pure jly6
Blame VAR all you want, but VAR is not the reason why your team SUCKS and has lost what, 14 times already?
Im not blaming VAR never have, dont point any finger at me.
@Reggie,
Sorry my response was to Arteta himself as its about him whining again
Your team?
As a lover of football in general, i think that VAR needs to be addressed.
When you literally talk about millimetres between an offside and a goal is just stupid imho.
The fun has gone from the game for me and its not just that i cant go to the ground yet, but players who score dont celebrate after until the VAR check is complete.
it should be Clear and obvious error, they should have 5 seconds to find it, if not then carry on
15 seconds on both counts is retarded
Its the same argument but different to lts of things. People, pundits, managers, players and every dog in the country was calling for refereeing to be more accurate. Well you cant get much more accurate. That isnt the problem, its the laws and the law makers that are. We have more accuracy now we have more correct decisions now, someone needs to look at how it is all implemented and that probably needs a footballer influence in there.
@Reggie,
Sorry my response was to Arteta himself as article is about him whining again