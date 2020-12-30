Video: Mikel Arteta states his stance on Coronavirus rumours

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he will back any decision made to preserve the safety as rumours of a break from football are being mooted.

The boss was asked his opinion on a potential two-week break (or longer) following a number of postponed matches due to excessive amounts of positive Covid-19 tests.

Manchester City and Everton were cancelled yesterday, with rumours of Tottenham and Fulham’s clash in line to be called off also, but the manager only has the safety as a priority.

The boss gives his comments on a potential two-week break due to recent upsurge in Coronavirus cases 🙄🙄🙄 It would be typical that Arsenal finally string back-to-back wins only for the whole division to be forced to stop… pic.twitter.com/0OqdXbLnQi — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 29, 2020

Patrick