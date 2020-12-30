Video: Mikel Arteta states that recent performances will affect transfer strategy

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that his players’ recent performances will play a role in his strategy going into the transfer window.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli have been influential in our results this week, with the pair working hard an showing real character, and both are definitely showing that they deserve to be playing regularly.

We will certainly need more number in midfield to help creating, but ESR needs to be considered when looking into how to strengthen next month.

He also refuses to comment on Isco being amongst our targets…

Is Mikel Arteta hiding something when asked about Arsenal's interest in Isco? 👀👀👀🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5VWWMfx20K — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 29, 2020

Patrick