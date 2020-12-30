Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mikel Arteta states that recent performances will affect transfer strategy

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that his players’ recent performances will play a role in his strategy going into the transfer window.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli have been influential in our results this week, with the pair working hard an showing real character, and both are definitely showing that they deserve to be playing regularly.

We will certainly need more number in midfield to help creating, but ESR needs to be considered when looking into how to strengthen next month.

He also refuses to comment on Isco being amongst our targets…

