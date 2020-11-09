Video: Mikel Arteta takes responsibility for Arsenal not ‘playing as team’

Mikel Arteta has moved to take responsibility for his Arsenal team’s failures yesterday, shortly after slamming them in his post-match interview.

The Spaniard claimed that it was the first time since his arrival that he had seen his players ‘play as a team’ in their 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The manager was then asked to elaborate on those comments in his post-match press conference, and you can see his response below.

Arteta takes full responsibility for his players failure to play as a team against Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/sJ9QexnM5i — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 9, 2020

Patrick