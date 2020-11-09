Video: Mikel Arteta takes responsibility for Arsenal not ‘playing as team’

Mikel Arteta has moved to take responsibility for his Arsenal team’s failures yesterday, shortly after slamming them in his post-match interview.
The Spaniard claimed that it was the first time since his arrival that he had seen his players ‘play as a team’ in their 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.
The manager was then asked to elaborate on those comments in his post-match press conference, and you can see his response below.
Arteta takes full responsibility for his players failure to play as a team against Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/sJ9QexnM5i
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 9, 2020
Did Aston Villa simply ‘want it more than us’?
Patrick
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
After his game plan failed, he cannot swtch to another gear. He ran out of ideas. He should go try his luck in League 1
Where I would start worrying is if Arteta cannot see what we can see. We have some overated players. How Saliba does not get a chance shows Rogers vs Arteta. We got Saliba and Rogers bought his side kick and plays him. Leicester play with ‘le joie de vivre’, we play like a lot of over-managed robots. Arteta LET GO mate….too controlled. OCD!!! If Arteta stays full of this ‘control freak’ attitude to controlling the players he will be gone soon…..that’s a guarantee. I can see it, the supporters can see it, Arteta MUST see it!
I often argued on here, that once a manager put out a team, it was/is the players responsibility to perform – so many times I was told that it was not the case, simply because it was the managers responsibility alone….utter and complete rubbish!!!
This time last week, we were lapping up the performance of the same first eleven that dominated manure – to the extent that some claimed it was the best performance ever under MA – they all said he should select the same starting eleven, as he had found his best formation.
So what changed?
1. he opposition for one…the same opposition that put 7 past liverpool, not the one that had let in 6 against the spuds at home…some perspective needed methinks!!!
2. The players reaction on the pitch – from the very first minute, we seemed disinterested, lacking cohesion, bereft of any ideas, outplayed and outfought…the very same players that MA entrusted to perform as they did the previous week and they simply let him down 100%.
Now I think MA has got some serious thinking to do with the way he managing the players, his selections and his tactics, let alone how much pressure he is under, having taken on so much more responsibility – BUT – yesterday’s performance on the pitch was down to the players, pure and simple…don’t defend them Mikel because they were all at fault, every single one of them and they should be apologizing to the fans for this humiliating defeat.