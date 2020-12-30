Video: Mikel Arteta talks tactics as his HT teamtalk inspires win

Mikel Arteta saw his side struggle in the opening half against Brighton, but came out after the break with a flourish.

The Spaniard hadn’t made any personnel changes, but his line-up came out in the second-half with much more energy and impetus, and immediately took control of the match.

Arteta insists that he simply guided his side on how to attack their ‘block’, while demanding them to retain possession better.

Mikel Arteta reveals half-time teamtalk which spurred on match-winning Arsenal performance 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/R1j3D5YEPY — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 29, 2020

Is Arteta all about tactics and not emotional teamtalks?

