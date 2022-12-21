Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has sat down with Jamie Carragher ahead of the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The Gunners currently sit pretty on top of the English division with 37 points from a possible 42, and there is mixed reviews on whether we will be able to maintain our push to win our first title in almost 20 years.

With Arteta having overseen a massive overhaul of personalities in the dressing room, he deserves plenty of credit for his role in bringing us into contention for this year’s big prize, and he has spoken to Sky Sports for a supposed ‘Monday Night Football’ special, to be aired tonight… On a Wednesday…

Mikel Arteta joins @Carra23 for an MNF Special 👀 ⏰ Tonight | 10:30pm

📺 Sky Sports PL & Main Event pic.twitter.com/3Z3PZuqipl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 21, 2022

Jamie Carragher also shared the same preview on his Twitter, whilst revealing a little of his thoughts on their conversation also.

Great to sit down with the #Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta over the break in #PremierLeague action. Great insight into what’s been working so well for the Gunners this season! pic.twitter.com/src56sD0zF — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 21, 2022

I can’t wait to see what the Spaniard has been contemplating during the untimely World Cup break mid-season, and hope to hear that he has his side 100% ready to get back to the form we had before the international tournament, and possibly hear his thoughts on how he plans to deal with Gabriel Jesus’s absence.

Will you be tuning in?

Patrick

