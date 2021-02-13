Video: Mikel Arteta urges for patience as injury worries grow

Manager Mikel Arteta has urged for patience as we eagerly await further Arsenal injury news.
The pair are already confirmed as absentees for tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Leeds United, but we have been without the Scottish defender for a number of matches now.
The manager was initially asked if he had any updates on the confirmed team news, and while he said ‘no’, he did urge for patience as we witness a lot of players ‘breaking down’.
Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal have to be 'patient' with a number of players currently struggling with injury issues 🥺🥺🥺
Who is the biggest loss to our starting XI? Tierney or Partey? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/7Y1I3Ib9kp
I hope he is talking in general about the Premier League amidst a heavy schedule, and not that we are to expect more injury absentees from the squad this weekend, but our growing injury issues are a worry.
Patrick
Asking for patience on JA, with its mountain of juveniles, all born in the self entiteled age where so many kids EXPECT and DEMAND all they want and right now too! Some hope of that with this lot!!
Mature fans who know about the world and who know about how life works, DO have patience. But most juveniles today are a different species to us older, wiser, fans.
this would have been a reasonable request if he had shown the appropriate amount of patience coming into this season and didn’t read his own headlines so much…he better expect some backlash to this request, as he made his own bed
Mature fans who know about the world ask AW to be sacked and yet preach JA fans to have patience with MA. What’s a joke? What’s a mature tale spinner? The constant shifting of yardstick is annoying! A whole season is enough to know how good is manager. In other ambitious clubs, a series of poor result from managers will be shown the exit door.