Video: Mikel Arteta urges for patience as injury worries grow

Manager Mikel Arteta has urged for patience as we eagerly await further Arsenal injury news.

The pair are already confirmed as absentees for tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Leeds United, but we have been without the Scottish defender for a number of matches now.

The manager was initially asked if he had any updates on the confirmed team news, and while he said ‘no’, he did urge for patience as we witness a lot of players ‘breaking down’.

I hope he is talking in general about the Premier League amidst a heavy schedule, and not that we are to expect more injury absentees from the squad this weekend, but our growing injury issues are a worry.

