Video: Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Odegaard on Sunday

Mikel Arteta was thoroughly impressed with on-loan Martin Odegaard’s performance for Arsenal against West Ham yesterday.
The midfielder only joined the club on loan from Real Madrid in January, and has already established himself as a regular in the first-team.
Zinedine Zidane may have to answer questions on his decision to exclude him for the opening months of the current season after seeing his immediate impact in North London, but the Arsenal boss will certainly not have any complaints.
Martin Odegaard soaked up plenty of praise from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his performance against West Ham 👀👀👀
Do we believe we could see him in an Arsenal shirt going into next season? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fi2Ey12qy4
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 22, 2021
Was Odegaard unlucky to be overlooked as Man of the Match against the Hammers?
Patrick
1 CommentAdd a Comment
A “loanee” grabbed us by the scruff of the neck, and dragged us back into that game yesterday with supreme quality and vision.
The more I see of this lad, the more I desperately want to bring him in full time.
Everything Ozil over time failed to be (I know – that comparison will soon become very boring)
Not only is Overgaard’s ability there for all to see, but I read he has a fantastic attitude around the camp.
Such an attitude has led to him being made captain of Norway at the age of just 22.
Catch 22 Number 1 – the more performances such as yesterday, how are we going to prise him away from Madrid ?
Catch 22 Number 2 – ESR’s career path should not be compromised in any way to accommodate Ode. ESR is also a special talent we need to nurture.
For one, I ‘d love to see both Odegaard & ESR in our side on a regular basis – but can we accommodate both without “losing” ESR to the wide role?
A conundrum for the future (we hope).