Video: Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Odegaard on Sunday

Mikel Arteta was thoroughly impressed with on-loan Martin Odegaard’s performance for Arsenal against West Ham yesterday.

The midfielder only joined the club on loan from Real Madrid in January, and has already established himself as a regular in the first-team.

Zinedine Zidane may have to answer questions on his decision to exclude him for the opening months of the current season after seeing his immediate impact in North London, but the Arsenal boss will certainly not have any complaints.

Martin Odegaard soaked up plenty of praise from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his performance against West Ham 👀👀👀 Do we believe we could see him in an Arsenal shirt going into next season? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/fi2Ey12qy4 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 22, 2021

Was Odegaard unlucky to be overlooked as Man of the Match against the Hammers?

