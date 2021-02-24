Video: Mikel Arteta’s full conference ahead of Benfica

Mikel Arteta gives a press conference before and after every competitive fixture, and today he was speaking ahead of our crunch fixture with Benfica.

We travel to Greece to take on the Portuguese giants after a 1-1 draw in Rome last Thursday, in what will be considered the away leg in case away goals will be considered in deciding the fixture in the event of a draw.

If you are not interested in every word from his interview, you can see a breakdown of some key points which you could skip to below.

0:00​ – Bukayo Saka’s form

1:55​ – Fans returning to stadiums

2:59​ – Thomas Partey, Rob Holding

3:35​ – Europa League & Champions League

4:22​ – Hector Bellerin

6:38​ – Facing Benfica

7:45​ – Redknapp on Aubameyang

9:45​ – Eusebio

11:29​ – Adel Taarabt

Does the manager sound calm ahead of tomorrow’s big game?

Patrick