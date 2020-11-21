Video – Mikel keen on rules being changed to “Protect the Players”

The Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta seems to becoming an unofficial spokesman for players rights during these unprecedented times, and his weekly press conferences usually highlight how difficult these times are for the players.

He supports the idea of more subs being allowed, and also simply increasing the amount of players allowed at games so they don’t feel like they are outcasts when they are left at home while the Gunners play games. It must be incredible frustrating to be only able to watch their own teams play on the TV, and Arteta feels their pain…