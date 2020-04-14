Video – Missing football? Let’s watch every goal from Euro2016

We are all aware that the Euro2020 competition has been postponed until next year after being one of the first casualties of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t have our fix of goals for the whole of the summer.

So I thought it a good idea to have a look back at the last Euros, in France in 2016. France were at home and were hot favourites to win the Final in Paris, but the dour Portugese had other ideas.

So, sit back and watch every single goal scored in the Euro 2016 competition here…