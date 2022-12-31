Video: Mitoma hopes to kickstart a fightback for Brighton with a neat effort

Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma has cut Arsenal’s lead down to two with Brighton’s first goal of the game.

The Gunners lead thanks to goals from all of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah, but the home side have come to life after Mitoma’s neatly taken effort.

The wide-man picked up the ball on the edge of the box and took the perfect touch to open up the goal to pick his spot.

MITOMA! 💥 A brilliant move from Brighton and after a VAR check the hosts have one back! 👊 pic.twitter.com/0J8oRv0vQ4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 31, 2022

