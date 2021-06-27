Video: Mo Elneny feels the love on Twitter after posting training clip

Arsenal midfielder Mo Elneny uploaded a short training routine onto his Twitter account of him preparing himself for the new season, and fans have moved to praise him.

I personally didn’t believe the routine was done particularly at speed, but that didn’t stop his fans from bigging him up.

The positive comments poured in on his post, while there was very few negative notes that needn’t get mentioned.

Keep working hard, we are all so proud of the effort you put in at Arsenal! — KroenkeOut (@ArsenalHome) June 26, 2021

My man, our Star. Arsenal loves you. — Milton Emmy Akwam (@CEOTNDNews) June 26, 2021

Can’t wait for you to come back ❤️ — Arteta Ball #KROENKEOUT (@artekker_ball) June 26, 2021

While one exuberant fan went a few steps further, you would assume lightheartedly, in calling him on to win the Ballon D’Or.

Kingneny going to work 👑 Ballon d’Or incoming!! — Calum Grant (@CazLad4) June 26, 2021

Will Elneny have a big role to play under Arteta this season?

