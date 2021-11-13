Video: Mo Elneny fires for Egypt to kick-start comeback

Mohamed Elneny scored a neat effort for Egypt to bring his side back into the match against Angola, helping his side to earn a draw from a 2-0 deficit.
The midfielder has less than an hour of playing time in the Premier League so far this season, but he remains a key player for his country, and chipped in with his side’s opening goal.
Pictures courtesy of FIFA TV
Mo Salah ended the match with two assists as his side came back to draw and seal their place as group winners in the qualifying group.
Elneny remains consistent for Egypt, as he has been for Arsenal largely, but he still finds himself behind all of Partey, Xhaka, Lokonga and Maitland-Niles, and the likelihood appears to be that his future beyond this season will be elsewhere.
He has been a loyal servant to both club and country over the years however, and will always have the respect of our fans.
Patrick
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Not Arsenal quality
Should’ve been pushed out long ago.
Did you really need to say that? He’s never let us down and always been available when needed. Not every player can be a regular starter and back ups are always required in a squad of players.