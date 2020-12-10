Video: Mo Elneny scores a screamer to double Arsenal’s lead

Mo Elneny has fired Arsenal into an early 2-0 lead against Dundalk, amidst one way traffic this evening.

The hosts have hardly got out of their own half in the opening 20 minutes, and now find themselves trailing by two at this early stage.

It was a rare goal for the Egyptian, who id predominantly known for his composed defensive capabilities, but what an effort it was.

Mohamed Elneny's first Arsenal goal in three years 😲 pic.twitter.com/nxmLx3O3fk — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) December 10, 2020

"Pick that out for a goal!" 🚀 Mohamed Elneny unleashes a beauty from way out! 🤭#UEL pic.twitter.com/u7nYJZDqiY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 10, 2020

Could his effort be a Goal of the Season contender?

