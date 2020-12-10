Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Mo Elneny scores a screamer to double Arsenal’s lead

Mo Elneny has fired Arsenal into an early 2-0 lead against Dundalk, amidst one way traffic this evening.

The hosts have hardly got out of their own half in the opening 20 minutes, and now find themselves trailing by two at this early stage.

It was a rare goal for the Egyptian, who id predominantly known for his composed defensive capabilities, but what an effort it was.

Could his effort be a Goal of the Season contender?

