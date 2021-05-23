Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: MotM Nicolas Pepe sends out a message to the fans

Nicolas Pepe continued his fine form of late with both goals in the 2-0 victory over Brighton today, and wanted to thank the Arsenal fans for the support.

This was the Gunners first match of the season in front of the Emirates crowd, and you could feel that things were different having the fans there for support.

While Pepe thanked the fans, Arsenal’s official Twitter account posted his second goal, highlighting the noise from the crowd as something that has been missing.

We certainly can’t wait to get back to ‘normal’ as things continue to return, and we should (fingers crossed) be able to expect full stadiums for the new campaign.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Nicolas Pepe

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Reggie says:
    May 24, 2021 at 12:37 am

    Pepe has been involved in 21 goals for Arsenal this season, more than any other Arsenal player. Key player, perhaps Arteta should have had a bit more faith earlier.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs