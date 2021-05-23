Video: MotM Nicolas Pepe sends out a message to the fans

Nicolas Pepe continued his fine form of late with both goals in the 2-0 victory over Brighton today, and wanted to thank the Arsenal fans for the support.

This was the Gunners first match of the season in front of the Emirates crowd, and you could feel that things were different having the fans there for support.

While Pepe thanked the fans, Arsenal’s official Twitter account posted his second goal, highlighting the noise from the crowd as something that has been missing.

💥 Granit's interception

🎯 Martin's pass

🕶 Nico's finish

🥰 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 pic.twitter.com/4Eq26D8qYd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 23, 2021

We certainly can’t wait to get back to ‘normal’ as things continue to return, and we should (fingers crossed) be able to expect full stadiums for the new campaign.

Patrick