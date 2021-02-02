Video: Moutinho scores wonder goal to leave Arsenal fearing the worst

Arsenal were beating Wolves going into injury-time of the opening half, but find themselves behind only five minutes after the break.
The Gunners were put ahead by Nicolas Pepe and looking extremely dominant in possession, but all our hard work has been undone.
David Luiz will have a lot to answer for as he got himself a straight red card and gifted away a penalty on the stroke of half-time, and now Moutinho has punished us with an amazing long-range strike.
Joao Moutinho pulls one right out of the top drawer 😍
A magnificent long-range strike from Wolves' midfield maestro 🐺 pic.twitter.com/mFfexaV3jY
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021
Can Arsenal regroup and secure some sort of result here?
Patrick
It will be a miracle if we manage to get something out of this game
Criminally unlucky…we were cruising and 2-3 times better than them… Very harsh, probably clearly wrong decision on the red card, some doubt about any contact at all, in final seconds of stoppage time…and now this one exceptional shot probably going to make us lose here.
Anyone not seeing this live should know we were playing very well… better than against Southampton and Utd..
Scoreline doesn’t reflect it at all.