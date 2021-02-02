Video: Moutinho scores wonder goal to leave Arsenal fearing the worst

Arsenal were beating Wolves going into injury-time of the opening half, but find themselves behind only five minutes after the break.

The Gunners were put ahead by Nicolas Pepe and looking extremely dominant in possession, but all our hard work has been undone.

David Luiz will have a lot to answer for as he got himself a straight red card and gifted away a penalty on the stroke of half-time, and now Moutinho has punished us with an amazing long-range strike.

Joao Moutinho pulls one right out of the top drawer 😍 A magnificent long-range strike from Wolves' midfield maestro 🐺 pic.twitter.com/mFfexaV3jY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021

Can Arsenal regroup and secure some sort of result here?

Patrick