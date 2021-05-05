Video – Must watch goal from 14-year-old Arsenal academy player

The Arsenal academy keeps on producing brilliant youngsters and it looks like they may have another one on their hands in Ethan Nwaneri.
The 14-year-old was making his debut for the U18’s and he soon revealed himself to the footballing world with a wonder striker.
The Arsenal academy wasted no time in tweeting out his goal and they stuck a video up for all our viewing pleasure.
It is too early to say how he will progress but I have the feeling we will hear the name Ethan Nwaneri in the future.
The squad for this game consisted almost entirely of our U16s. They won 6-1. Some fantastic prospects in there.