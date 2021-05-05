Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Must watch goal from 14-year-old Arsenal academy player

The Arsenal academy keeps on producing brilliant youngsters and it looks like they may have another one on their hands in Ethan Nwaneri.

The 14-year-old was making his debut for the U18’s and he soon revealed himself to the footballing world with a wonder striker.

The Arsenal academy wasted no time in tweeting out his goal and they stuck a video up for all our viewing pleasure.

It is too early to say how he will progress but I have the feeling we will hear the name Ethan Nwaneri in the future.

  1. Sean M says:
    May 5, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    The squad for this game consisted almost entirely of our U16s. They won 6-1. Some fantastic prospects in there.

