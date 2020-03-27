Video: Myron Boadu – The wonderkid tipped to replace Aubameyang

Arsenal are believed to be long-time admirers of 20 year-old striker Myron Boadu, and he is now being tipped as the player eyed as the long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 19 year-old has been a key player for AZ Alkmaar this season, notching up an impressive 14 goals in his 24 league outings already this term, and there is plenty of time to add to that tally before the season is up.

Boadu is believed to have been invited to view the Arsenal facilities some time ago, before he turned 16, but he opted to stay in Holland, but now could be time for him to join the club.

Aubameyang is widely tipped to be leaving the club in the coming window, and his goals will need replacing, and maybe this kid is the guy to do just that.

Does this kid look like the real deal? Could he fit in nicely with our already talented young squad? Would he be a risky choice as such a young age to fill the shoes of Pierre?

Patrick