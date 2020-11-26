Video: Nelson makes it two as Arsenal ramp up the tempo

Arsenal have doubled their lead early into the second half through Reiss Nelson, and are looking set to punish Molde for failing to take advantage of a lax opening half.

The Gunners were a little slow out the gates in the early exchanges, but have really come to life in the new half, and have earned their lead.

Nicolas Pepe cracked the crossbar shortly before he broke the deadlock, before Eddie Nketiah had a goal ruled out by offside.

Reiss Nelson has just put our side two goals clear, and this is all inside the opening 15 minutes of the second half.

Reiss Nelson makes it two for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/NKCeY8gF58 — DeShaun (@DeshaunTalks) November 26, 2020

Arsenal look good value to score four against this side for the second time this month, but how many do you think they’ll get?

Patrick