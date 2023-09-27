Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Nelson takes advantage of Brentford mistake to put Arsenal one up

Just the sort of start that Mikel Arteta would have wanted, an early goal which came about thanks to a mistake from the Brentford defence.

In a much-changed side, Arteta’s men had started conservatively but the second Brentford showed a lapse of concentration the Gunners pounced and scored the opening goal.

It was Eddie Nketiah who took advantage of a poor backpass and rather than selfishly go for goal he instead laid the ball on for Reiss Nelson who calmly slotted home.

