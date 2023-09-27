Video – Nelson takes advantage of Brentford mistake to put Arsenal one up

Just the sort of start that Mikel Arteta would have wanted, an early goal which came about thanks to a mistake from the Brentford defence.
In a much-changed side, Arteta’s men had started conservatively but the second Brentford showed a lapse of concentration the Gunners pounced and scored the opening goal.
It was Eddie Nketiah who took advantage of a poor backpass and rather than selfishly go for goal he instead laid the ball on for Reiss Nelson who calmly slotted home.
🚨🚨| GOAL; Nelson gives Arsenal the lead!
Brentford 0-1 Arsenal
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 27, 2023
It doesn't get much easier 🤷♂️
Reiss Nelson puts Arsenal up 1-0 on the road
📺 Watch Carabao Cup action LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/pFXAszOdWu
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 27, 2023
Reiss Nelson looks lively, its amazing how Smith Rowe manages to keep himself sharp after seeing very limited actions