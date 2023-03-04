Video: Nelson’s injury time winner puts the cherry on the cake for Arsenal

Arsenal clinched all three points against Bournemouth after Reiss Nelson scored deep into injury time this afternoon.

We trailed 2-0 on the hourmark thanks to a goal in each half from the Cherries, but Thomas Partey and Ben White put us right back into the game.

Just as we looked to be settling for a draw however, with more than the six added minutes having been played, Nelson came up with the goods.

Reiss Nelson wins it for Arsenal with the last attack of the game. Champions mentality from Mikel Arteta's side.pic.twitter.com/oXA726Yn0b — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley) March 4, 2023

LA VICTOIRE À LA DERNIÈRE SECONDE POUR ARSENAL ❗️😱 QUELLE FRAPPE DE REISS NELSON 💥#ARSBOU | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/MVyY77nHBd — CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) March 4, 2023

What a huge goal, and what a feeling just as the doom of the draw had seemingly been upon us.

Patrick