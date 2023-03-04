Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Nelson’s injury time winner puts the cherry on the cake for Arsenal

Arsenal clinched all three points against Bournemouth after Reiss Nelson scored deep into injury time this afternoon.

We trailed 2-0 on the hourmark thanks to a goal in each half from the Cherries, but Thomas Partey and Ben White put us right back into the game.

Just as we looked to be settling for a draw however, with more than the six added minutes having been played, Nelson came up with the goods.


What a huge goal, and what a feeling just as the doom of the draw had seemingly been upon us.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bournemouth Reiss Nelson

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Gotta sign him up now… Pretty sure reiss’s contract is up in the summer and Just like Eddie was rewarded last season and elneny this season, his performance today merits a contract extension.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs