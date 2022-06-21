Video: New Arsenal signing publicly snubs Spurs fan’s request

Matt Turner waved off an attempt by a lady wearing a Spurs shirt when giving out signatures to fans, with the goalkeeper’s move to Arsenal being imminent.

The goalkeeper is believed to have agreed personal terms over a move to north London months ago, but is yet to complete his medical ahead of a move this summer.

He recently confirmed that he is to arrive tomorrow for his medical at the Emirates, but before leaving the USA he was spotted signing some shirts for fans whilst in the stadium, and he clearly snubbed a lady requesting his signature pointing at her Spurs shirt as the reasoning.

Arsenal new boy Matt Turner turns down a fan wearing a Tottenham shirt when he’s asked to sign a shirt. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qr0tuHy793 — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) June 20, 2022

Turner’s move to Arsenal has been one of the worst kept secrets for some time now, but it still remains to be seen where he will be in the pecking order going into the new season, with Bernd Leno and Aaron Ramsdale having vied for the first-team spot last term.

Would you be shocked if we went into the new season with all three in contention for minutes?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH THE TRANSFER SHOW – Alfie and Rob ask “Who is Lisandro Martinez?”