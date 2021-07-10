Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: New signing Nuno Tavares talks about the Arsenal players that he admires

Nuno Tavares is officially an Arsenal player after completing his medical yesterday, and has been talking to Arsenal Media on his unveiling.

The Portuguese defender knows all about Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe from playing against them with the Benfica youth team, and admits that he admires ESR’s ability having come face-to-face with him in opposing sides.

Tavares also admits that he has been a fan of Thierry Henry also, as he stretches his limited English.

Tavares has clearly been preparing for this move by taking some English lessons, and appears to be picking up the language well, and this will no doubt help him to settle into the squad, and I’m sure the other Portuguese speakers will help with his adaptation.

Could Tavares and Saka form a formidable relationship on Arsenal’s left?

Emile Smith Rowe Nuno Tavares Thierry Henry

