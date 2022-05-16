Video: Newcastle rock Arsenal as they take the lead

Arsenal find themselves trailing close to the hourmark after Newcastle moved 1-0 up thanks to an own goal by Ben White.
The Gunners can have little to complain about, having been second-best for much of the match thus far, but the way in which we fell behind is a painful one.
"A DAGGER TO THE HEART OF ARSENAL, A HUGE BOOST FOR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR"
Newcastle take the lead at St James' Park!! 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/u89X4weTPM
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2022
This goal had better ignite some fire in our players, because this simply hasn’t been good enough this evening, and with out CL hopes hanging in the balance, an immediate reaction to falling behind is needed.
Patrick
Here comes Thursday nights football….gunners.
Very painful…..Newcastle playing like prime barca
Arsenal have only two Men to blame for their situation then are Edu and Arteta. The January Window they brought in NO ONE now it has come back to bit them in the Axxxx.
How did the Board give Arteta a new contract before the end of the season both him and Edu should be out the door. I am Fuming here tonight with management and the players not fit to wear the Arsenal shirt.
When we will moan on here how inexperience this rookie coach is.. mate in here will say otherwise.
Next season.
Man united.. top coach better than ours…
Chelsea.. top coach better than ours…
Man City..top coach far better than anyone that has ever coached us…
Tot… Top coach than us..
Lei.. top coach than us
Newscattle top coach than us…
Anyone who argues this is blind.
You are right bro. My facebook account have been restricted countless timr because of my comment on arteta
Some of us Pro artetaout are gradually being vindicated. This year is 5th. Next season back to 9th. Any argument?
None… Pat admin and the other folks are all In their holes.. come on mate this coach is not the process.. the process is building with the right coach … Arteta and his boys lack the experience to do that. Now we will loose potential targets