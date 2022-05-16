Video: Newcastle rock Arsenal as they take the lead

Arsenal find themselves trailing close to the hourmark after Newcastle moved 1-0 up thanks to an own goal by Ben White.

The Gunners can have little to complain about, having been second-best for much of the match thus far, but the way in which we fell behind is a painful one.

"A DAGGER TO THE HEART OF ARSENAL, A HUGE BOOST FOR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR" Newcastle take the lead at St James' Park!! 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/u89X4weTPM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2022

This goal had better ignite some fire in our players, because this simply hasn’t been good enough this evening, and with out CL hopes hanging in the balance, an immediate reaction to falling behind is needed.

Patrick