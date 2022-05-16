Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Newcastle rock Arsenal as they take the lead

Arsenal find themselves trailing close to the hourmark after Newcastle moved 1-0 up thanks to an own goal by Ben White.

The Gunners can have little to complain about, having been second-best for much of the match thus far, but the way in which we fell behind is a painful one.

This goal had better ignite some fire in our players, because this simply hasn’t been good enough this evening, and with out CL hopes hanging in the balance, an immediate reaction to falling behind is needed.

  1. Here comes Thursday nights football….gunners.

    Very painful…..Newcastle playing like prime barca

  2. Arsenal have only two Men to blame for their situation then are Edu and Arteta. The January Window they brought in NO ONE now it has come back to bit them in the Axxxx.

  3. How did the Board give Arteta a new contract before the end of the season both him and Edu should be out the door. I am Fuming here tonight with management and the players not fit to wear the Arsenal shirt.

  4. When we will moan on here how inexperience this rookie coach is.. mate in here will say otherwise.

    Next season.
    Man united.. top coach better than ours…
    Chelsea.. top coach better than ours…
    Man City..top coach far better than anyone that has ever coached us…
    Tot… Top coach than us..
    Lei.. top coach than us
    Newscattle top coach than us…

    Anyone who argues this is blind.

  5. Some of us Pro artetaout are gradually being vindicated. This year is 5th. Next season back to 9th. Any argument?

    1. None… Pat admin and the other folks are all In their holes.. come on mate this coach is not the process.. the process is building with the right coach … Arteta and his boys lack the experience to do that. Now we will loose potential targets

