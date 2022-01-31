Newcastle couldn’t help themselves after completing the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, including various reports of Arsenal’s attempts to sign him in their announcement video.

The Gunners are yet to land a new midfielder this month, despite numerous rumours, while the Toon appear to have landed a top addition to their midfield as they look to splash their newfound wealth.

I’m not gonna lie, I was already a little salty that they had an impressive midfielder added whilst we are yet to bring in a single senior player, but there was no need to centre their announcement video around our pursuit of his signature…

Patrick