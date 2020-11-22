Video: Nicolas Pepe embarrasses himself with unnecessary red card

Arsenal hadn’t been enjoying an easy time of it today against Leeds United, but their task has just gotten harder thanks to Nicolas Pepe‘s red card.

The Ivory Coast international has got himself a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident, where he appears to have headbutt the Leeds man, and VAR has allowed the referee to see what had been missed.

PEPE SENT OFF 🟥 The Arsenal man headbutts Ezgjan Alioski off the ball and is shown a straight red card

Our had already been second-best for much of the early exchanges, and while the scoreline is still 0-0, we will do well to find a way to secure all three points now this evening.

Will Arteta be looking to punish Pepe in a similar way to Matteo Guendouzi was dealt with last season?

Patrick