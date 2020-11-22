Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Nicolas Pepe embarrasses himself with unnecessary red card

Arsenal hadn’t been enjoying an easy time of it today against Leeds United, but their task has just gotten harder thanks to Nicolas Pepe‘s red card.

The Ivory Coast international has got himself a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident, where he appears to have headbutt the Leeds man, and VAR has allowed the referee to see what had been missed.

Our had already been second-best for much of the early exchanges, and while the scoreline is still 0-0, we will do well to find a way to secure all three points now this evening.

Will Arteta be looking to punish Pepe in a similar way to Matteo Guendouzi was dealt with last season?

Patrick

More Stories / Arsenal Videos
Posted by

Tags Nicolas Pepe

6 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Tom k says:
    November 22, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    We or so bad we don’t have a clue how to play anymore we be lucky to finish in the top half of the league

    Reply
  2. Mouser says:
    November 22, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    Nicolas Pepe is the most S*tpid player in the world. He can’t cover bellerin, no end product, poor body language, very lazy and then the red card. I can’t watch this any more its a sure loss.

    Reply
  3. towny254 says:
    November 22, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    I told you about Pepe not an EPL player and stupid as well not team player doing that

    Reply
  4. varna gooner says:
    November 22, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Hope we get that point

    Reply
  5. Silentstan says:
    November 22, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Should be end of Pepe’s career at Arsenal. Not lived up to expectations. Arteta should follow him

    Reply
  6. PJ-SA says:
    November 22, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Besides Pepe being an idiot….let’s not forget how terrible were before going down to 10 men. I hope this isn’t the focus because we looked horrible before

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs