Video: Nicolas Pepe embarrasses himself with unnecessary red card

Arsenal hadn’t been enjoying an easy time of it today against Leeds United, but their task has just gotten harder thanks to Nicolas Pepe‘s red card.
The Ivory Coast international has got himself a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident, where he appears to have headbutt the Leeds man, and VAR has allowed the referee to see what had been missed.
PEPE SENT OFF 🟥
The Arsenal man headbutts Ezgjan Alioski off the ball and is shown a straight red card
Our had already been second-best for much of the early exchanges, and while the scoreline is still 0-0, we will do well to find a way to secure all three points now this evening.
Will Arteta be looking to punish Pepe in a similar way to Matteo Guendouzi was dealt with last season?
Patrick
We or so bad we don’t have a clue how to play anymore we be lucky to finish in the top half of the league
Nicolas Pepe is the most S*tpid player in the world. He can’t cover bellerin, no end product, poor body language, very lazy and then the red card. I can’t watch this any more its a sure loss.
I told you about Pepe not an EPL player and stupid as well not team player doing that
Hope we get that point
Should be end of Pepe’s career at Arsenal. Not lived up to expectations. Arteta should follow him
Besides Pepe being an idiot….let’s not forget how terrible were before going down to 10 men. I hope this isn’t the focus because we looked horrible before