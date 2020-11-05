Video: Nicolas Pepe fires in from distance to put Arsenal clear

Arsenal should be safe from any shock result tonight after Nicolas Pepe fired us into a 3-1 lead over Molde.

The Norwegian side started the game brightly, but as our boys got a grip on the game, it was more-or-less one-way traffic.

We were unlucky to have our first equaliser scrubbed off for offside, as our goalscorer Eddie Nketiah was clearly onside, but it was only moments later that we earned our equaliser.

It was two own goals that put our side in the lead, although Joe Willock certainly deserves credit for both, but Nicolas Pepe has fired in his second neatly taken effort in a week to give us daylight in the fixture for the first time.

Arsenal are in control now! 💪 Pepe picks his spot and slots the ball away 🎯 Great work from Bukayo Saka down the left flank to assist the goal… pic.twitter.com/E31aYBAhKI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 5, 2020

Has Pepe done enough to be considered for the weekend’s clash?

Patrick