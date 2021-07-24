Video: Nicolas Pepe gets his first goal of pre-season on course to victory

Nicolas Pepe joined the party today as he put Arsenal 3-0 up against Millwall, before going onto a 4-1 victory.

The Ivory Coast international had missed a penalty against Hibernian in our opening friendly match in Scotland, but will be glad to be able to put that behind him with a goal in today’s win.

He put himself perfectly placed in the box to receive the ball to place his effort beyond the scattering goalkeeper, and Pepe’s fine effort will hopefully be an incite into his preparation for the new campaign, with around three weeks until the Premier League campaign returns to action.



Pictures courtesy of Arsenal TV

The team put in an assured performance, but they still have a long way to go to being ready for the return to action against Brentford personally, although there is no need to be worried about such a thing at this point in pre-season.

Patrick