Video: Nicolas Pepe gifts Arsenal advantage late into the 90 minutes

Nicolas Pepe has calmed the nerves of Arsenal fans around the globe by putting us ahead against Slavia Prague shortly before the final whistle.

The Gunners have been on top for most of the game, but we haven’t been good enough to cause real damage in front of goal, but this late goal could well be crucial.

Pepe has broken the offside trap before neatly lifting his ball over the incoming goalkeeper and into the net.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

How important will this goal be after 180 minutes?

Patrick