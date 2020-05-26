Video: Nicolas Pepe is a defender’s nightmare – Goals, Assists & outrageous skill

Nicolas Pepe has come under criticism for his debut season at Arsenal, but he has shown a number of glimpses of just what is to come.

Mikel Arteta has already returned the Ivory Coast international to a regular starting role in the side, with previous boss Unai Emery having used the winger sparingly in the latter months of his time at the club.

Pepe has not only featured more under the new boss, but his performances have drastically improved, and he is showing just why the club record fee was spent on him.

Arsenal spend a whopping £72 Million to lure him from Lille last summer, and as you will see below, he clearly has special talents, and defenders will be worried about what more is to come.

Pepe has been labelled a flop, but as you can see he has done some incredible things in his short time in the Premier League and there is no doubt that he will play a key role in us pushing for a European spot for next season.

Do any of you doubt that Pepe will repay the fee paid to sign him?

Patrick