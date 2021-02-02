Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Nicolas Pepe repays faith shown by scoring the opener

Nicolas Pepe has fired Arsenal into the lead over Wolves this evening.

The Ivory Coast international has enjoyed a return to form in recent weeks, and has continued that by breaking the deadlock tonight.

Bukayo Saka had looked as if he had scored early in the game, only for VAR to deem Alexandre Lacazette as being offside, but the team wasn’t dismayed.

Arsenal have been very much on top this evening and looking dangerous in attack, and we are definitely deserving of our goal.

Will the team go onto win by a comfortable scoreline?

Patrick

  1. NottsGooner says:
    February 2, 2021 at 6:54 pm

    We were playing really well. Never a red card for me completely accidental! Arrgghh just as we were looking really good 🤯

  2. jon fox says:
    February 2, 2021 at 6:55 pm

    Hope everyone can now see WHY I call Luiz a clown. Thanks for nothing CO-CO!

