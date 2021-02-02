Video: Nicolas Pepe repays faith shown by scoring the opener

Nicolas Pepe has fired Arsenal into the lead over Wolves this evening.

The Ivory Coast international has enjoyed a return to form in recent weeks, and has continued that by breaking the deadlock tonight.

Bukayo Saka had looked as if he had scored early in the game, only for VAR to deem Alexandre Lacazette as being offside, but the team wasn’t dismayed.

Arsenal have been very much on top this evening and looking dangerous in attack, and we are definitely deserving of our goal.

Nicolas Pepe just would not be stopped 😤 Wins the ball back, beats his man, beats another, and finds the top corner for a great individual goal! pic.twitter.com/3BTrpWazS6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021

Will the team go onto win by a comfortable scoreline?

Patrick