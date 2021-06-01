Video – Nicolas Pepe silky skills 2020/21 Has he proved his worth?

There is no doubt that Nicolas Pepe came to Arsenal with a massive reputation and matching price tag, but it is fair to say that he made an underwhelming start to his Premier League career.

A lot of fans were simply baffled why Mikel Arteta regularly chose Willian in his starting line-up at the expense of Pepe, but towards the end of the season the Frenchman seemed to have found his form yet again.

Pepe will hopefully next season kick on and prove his worth, but let us just have a look at some of his highlights from the 2020/21 season and hope we see these skills a lot more often in the next campaign…