Arsenal had a great opportunity to put our side further ahead with the opening goal of the night against Olympiacos, but Pepe fluffed his lines.

The Ivory Coast forward had got past the goalkeeper and just inside the box thanks to a fine ball by Dani Ceballos to put him in behind the defence, but he failed to clinch the opener.



Pictures courtesy of TUDN en vivo

We’ve started this match with great spirit regardless, and we look the more likely to score the first.

Patrick