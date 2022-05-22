Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Nketiah doubles our lead over Everton on the hour-mark

Eddie Nketiah has fired Arsenal into a 2-0 lead over Frank Lampard’s Everton side from the corner kick.

Gabriel Martinelli had just put us 1-0 up after VAR had spotted a handball by Alex Iwobi inside the penalty area, and only minutes later that lead was doubled from the corner kick, when Bukayo Saka’s ball in was knocked on at the near post, with Nketiah in the perfect spot to guide it home, although I’m not sure which part of his body he redirected it with.

Pictures courtesy of CNBC

It may not be enough for a Champions League spot, but we certainly look to have been doing our bit today. Any chance Norwich?

Patrick

