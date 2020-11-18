Video – Nketiah gets another two goals for England U21s

The England U21s may have only won 3-0 against Albania in the reverse fixture, but it was a different story last night as the Young Lions won 5-0 at Molineaux with Eddie Nketiah scoring two more goals to add to his record for the U21s.

Hudson-Odoi put England ahead after just 5 minutes, and Justin doubled the lead with 17-year-old Bayern prodigy Jamal Musiala scoring the third on his full debutfor the Young Lions.

Then up popped Eddie with his first to make it 4-0, which you can watch here…

#YoungLions can't be stopped right now 😤 Eddie Nketiah puts another one past the Albania keeper! pic.twitter.com/IIpprZEanr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 17, 2020

And then he came up with this bit of icing on the cake!

Make it FIVE 🖐️ Eddie Nketiah got his brace with an unstoppable turn and finish! pic.twitter.com/BAuGn11ItH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 17, 2020

So that puts England 10 points clear at the top of the Group with 9 wins and a draw. Let’s hope they (and Nketiah!) continue that form into the U21 Euros…