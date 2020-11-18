Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Nketiah gets another two goals for England U21s

The England U21s may have only won 3-0 against Albania in the reverse fixture, but it was a different story last night as the Young Lions won 5-0 at Molineaux with Eddie Nketiah scoring two more goals to add to his record for the U21s.

Hudson-Odoi put England ahead after just 5 minutes, and Justin doubled the lead with 17-year-old Bayern prodigy Jamal Musiala scoring the third on his full debutfor the Young Lions.

Then up popped Eddie with his first to make it 4-0, which you can watch here…

And then he came up with this bit of icing on the cake!

So that puts England 10 points clear at the top of the Group with 9 wins and a draw. Let’s hope they (and Nketiah!) continue that form into the U21 Euros…

Posted by

Tags England U21's Nketiah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs