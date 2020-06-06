Video: Nketiah hat-trick & all goals as Arsenal thump Charlton 6-0

Arsenal returned to action today as they took on Charlton in a friendly, and the 6-0 scoreline tells you we are in great shape ahead of the Premier League return.

Today’s match was a training match in fairness, with coaches from either side taking over the officiating, and of course the fact that no fans were allowed inside the stadium, but this was our first piece of action back at the Emirates.

Despite the relaxed atmosphere, our side put in a shift, and kept the organisation methods needed to keep a third consecutive clean sheet.

Our forwards were equally as on form, notching up six goals, with Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah and Joseph Willock all getting on the scoresheet.

Check the highlights out below.

Do we look ready for Manchester City?

Patrick