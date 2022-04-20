Video – Nketiah puts Arsenal in front against Chelsea

Arsenal came close to going behind twice in the first minutrtes, but a gift from Chelsea allowed Nketiah in to sneak the Gunners the lead!

It was totally against the run of play but after a mistake from Andreas Christensen, who basically just passed the ball to Eddie, left our striker to just slot it past Mendy into the corner of the net.

Eddie’s first goal of the season! (As predicted lol)

Come on Arsenal!

"𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐀 𝐆𝐈𝐅𝐓!" 🎁 Arsenal take the lead against Chelsea through Eddie Nketiah. pic.twitter.com/WSxdP3oPmr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 20, 2022