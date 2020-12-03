Video: Nketiah puts the game to bed with third before HT

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah has put the result to bed by adding a third goal before half-time.

Rapid Vienna have not enjoyed the best 45 minutes, having suffered almost one-way traffic throughout, and whilst they had one noteworthy chance to score at one end, will count themselves lucky only to be trailing by three.

This team has given little chance to the Austrian side, and are showing no signs of letting up, after Nketiah finished off a fine team goal just before the break.

What a team move! 📞🔥📞 Eddie Nketiah finishes it all off and Arsenal are three to the good at the break 👊 pic.twitter.com/9Ayi73PY6l — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 3, 2020

How many more do we expect to get from the second half?

Patrick