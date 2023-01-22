Video – Nketiah scores Arsenal’s equaliser after Rashford put United ahead

Well, I was in a bit of shock when Marcus Rashford put Man United 1-0 up so early in the game, but full credit to Arsenal who didn’t put their heads down and went straight on the offensive.
And it was looking good, so when I saw Xhaka’s cross aiming into the box, my stream froze, but I saw Nketiah running in and I knew we had got one back.
But it was still a hell of a relief when i saw it hit the back of the net…
RING RING RING CA SONNE 📞 pic.twitter.com/jUB15wyD5i
— Arsenal FR (@Arsenal_FRA) January 22, 2023
Fantastic game so far, and an excellent reply from Arsenal. This is looking like a brilliant game by anyone’s standards.
COYG!