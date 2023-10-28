Video – Nketiah scores to put the Gunners ahead in Sheffield

Arsenal were fully expected to win against Sheffield today but the visitors certainly defended well from the start and even tried to get out of their half, although without much success.

But the fact is that Arsenal were restricted well enough to not get their first shot on target, but it also ended as a goal from Eddie Nketiah.

Declan Rice received it on the left and sent a perfect pass to Nketiah’s feet, which he touched defly to take it away from the defender and immediately slotted it into the net.

Great start from the Gunners!