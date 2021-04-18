Video: Nketiah strikes late to salvage equaliser for Arsenal

Fulham will feel hard done-by having led until the 97th minute of play, but Arsenal may also feel hard done-by for the slim margin of their offside call in the opening half.

Eddie Nketiah has got the final touch to level the score against the Cottagers, cancelling out Josh Maja’s impressive penalty.

The Gunners wouldn’t have been happy settling for a point at kick-off, but can’t help celebrating their late draw.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

I must admit I felt that VAR was likely to rule this one out too, but thankfully the goal stood.

Patrick