Video: Nketiah strikes late to salvage equaliser for Arsenal

Fulham will feel hard done-by having led until the 97th minute of play, but Arsenal may also feel hard done-by for the slim margin of their offside call in the opening half.
Eddie Nketiah has got the final touch to level the score against the Cottagers, cancelling out Josh Maja’s impressive penalty.
The Gunners wouldn’t have been happy settling for a point at kick-off, but can’t help celebrating their late draw.
Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport
I must admit I felt that VAR was likely to rule this one out too, but thankfully the goal stood.
Patrick
19 CommentsAdd a Comment
How ridiculous does it need to get before Arteta is sacked.
Awful result considering how much Fulham were in the game, our league form is mid table and Arteta hasn’t got the key. Very very inconsistent and our style of football very random.
Oh so Arteta is AGAIN at fault here? This is ridiculous…
Very ridiculous!
Some fans are pathetic.
Who’s fault is it then when a team has clear issues for months and months that keep reappearing and aren’t addressed?
“I must admit I felt that VAR was likely to rule this one out too, but thankfully the goal stood.”
@Patrick
I bet if it wasn’t last minute and we didn’t already have two disallowed goals for offside, they would have ruled it out. This VAR thing is getting out of hand.
My take on the situation is that Holding is not really doing anything to prevent the keeper of stopping the shot, so onside was correct.
Fulham should not feel “hard done by” as their shocking time wasting tactics rebounded on them and they got what they deserved.
Looks like Arteta’s tactics confuse the players, the switch from defensive positions to attack is not swift. We cant find a pass, players are too far from each other or hiding behind opposition players, cant utilize counters!
No penetration through the middle, our wingers are too far from the goal…
@Hez, what are you talking about mate? 18 shots for Arsenal against Fulham’s parked bus. Some immense luck for them too as Martinelli and Pepe should have scored. Also Bellerin’s header was close. And also VAR. If you honestly think the first disallowed goal was not legit, I don’t know what is happening with football anymore.
Good effort by the team to salvage a point in the end.
Blatant robbery aided by VAR. Don’t tell me otherwise – I wached the game.
Gabriel is not bad, but Mari is our lucky cham just like Martinez.
The team lost the energy to play based on negative var decisions. Var denied our goal based on arm pit hair offside, while giving a penalty to Fulham for a ridiculous diving. Instead of checking for penalty, it decided to check for offside. Isn’t this funny?
All VAR calls were correct today according to the letter of the law.
How were we robbed? Besides by ourselves
@PJ-SA
What are you talking about, 2 millimeter offside when brining the ball backwards is proper offside? Or the dive for the penalty. Do you honestly belive the contact was enough to cause Fulham’s player out of balance?
I agree 100%.
Yeah,,, it’s starting to piss me off big time the way narrow minded people carry on when Arsenal perform appallingly, they blame Arteta. Certain players had their chance to perform but chocked up. Good not seeing Willian starting, or being brought on. Like seeing Ryan’s positioning. That’s how he plays for Australia. And he’s always confident when dealing with crosses. He doesn’t flap at the ball
People make me laugh on here.
So if it’s always the players fault then why do we even have a manager? Whats a manager’s roles and responsibilities if he NEVER can take any blame? Please tell me what the purpose of a manager is?
Should Chelsea give no praise to Tuchel and only to the players?
Sorry but the reaction of this team after the goal is atrocious. We were suppose to pick the ball out of the net and go again instead of celebrating like it was the winner.
This is purely unacceptable.
You mean in half way of the 98th minute? HAHAAHA
Terrible game missed so many chances how can a team that played so well during the week be so awful today. He should be playing the same players to get some consistency. The game was too slow we need to play fast and take our chances. We could have closed the gap to Everton and Tottenham which is the story of our season. If we play like that against Everton we will be punished. The pundits are having a field day.
Poor team selection….Elneny and Ceballos midfield. A wind up yeah?
Poor display. How long do we accept this poor, unimaginative play?