Arsenal News Latest News

Video – Nketiah takes cool finish to put Arsenal 2-0 at Portsmouth

Well, Arsenal went 1-0 up in the dying seconds of the first half, and now they have made it even more certain of progressing at the beginning of the 2nd half.

It was an excellent play down the right wing as Nelson and Willock combined to get the ball into the path of Eddie Nketiah. It looked like he had fluffed it but suddenly it’s in the net!

Brilliant finish…

Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs