Video – Nketiah the first Arsenal man on the scoresheet tonight

It didn’t take too long for Arsenal to get on the scoresheet this evening against Dundalk in the Europa League and it came courtesy of Eddie Nketiah.

It came about thanks to an error in the Dundalk defence and Eddie took full advantage.

To be fair, Arsenal were in the ascendency and it was just a matter of time before the first goal went im.

Expect a good few more this evening from the lads.

