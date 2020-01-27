Video: Eddie Nketiah’s tidy goal for Arsenal after Saka’s cross vs Bournemouth

In the 25th minute of this evening’s FA Cup tie between Arsenal and Bournemouth, Gunners ace Joe Willock picked out marauding full-back Bukayo Saka on the left-flank.

Saka, who opened the scoring for the Gunners with this brilliant strike, skipped down the wing before firing a low cross into the box.

The ball evaded Gabriel Martinelli and Bournemouth’s defence, leaving Eddie Nketiah free to slot the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Take a look at the highly-rated striker’s goal below:

Nketiah spent the first part of the season on loan at Leeds, Mikel Arteta’s clearly seen something in the ace if he’s still with us this late into January.

The 20-year-old looks like a real poacher, he always seems to be making intelligent runs that have allowed him to make scoring in Arsenal’s and England’s youth ranks look effortless.

  1. Kenya 001
    Kenya 001

    Wow brilliant 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Reply
  2. Gunnerphilic
    Gunnerphilic

    Oh. my. goodness!

    What is this? These boys are on fire?

    Reply

