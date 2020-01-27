In the 25th minute of this evening’s FA Cup tie between Arsenal and Bournemouth, Gunners ace Joe Willock picked out marauding full-back Bukayo Saka on the left-flank.

Saka, who opened the scoring for the Gunners with this brilliant strike, skipped down the wing before firing a low cross into the box.

The ball evaded Gabriel Martinelli and Bournemouth’s defence, leaving Eddie Nketiah free to slot the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Take a look at the highly-rated striker’s goal below:

The Arsenal kids are cutting through! The Gunners double their lead as Saka's cross is turned home by Eddie Nketiah. pic.twitter.com/kKfSjQmHOU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 27, 2020

Nketiah spent the first part of the season on loan at Leeds, Mikel Arteta’s clearly seen something in the ace if he’s still with us this late into January.

The 20-year-old looks like a real poacher, he always seems to be making intelligent runs that have allowed him to make scoring in Arsenal’s and England’s youth ranks look effortless.