Video – Null and void supporters disappointed as Man City v Arsenal kicks off restart

So, it has now been confirmed, football will return on the 17th June and all those calling for the season to be cancelled will have to live with their disappointment.

Common sense has finally prevailed and the Premier League will start with Man City v Arsenal according to this video report from Sky Sports Football.

Now those that had very little to play for or are in the relegation dog fight can no longer use the Coronavirus pandemic as a convenient excuse to wipe clean their abysmal performances this season.

This is a good day for English football